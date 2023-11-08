UAE approves economic principles for next 10 years

File photo

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 4:25 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 4:30 PM

The UAE will be focusing "heavily" on the country's economic agenda in the coming years, the Vice-President announced on Wednesday. The government has approved an official document highlighting a set of economic principles for the next 10 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement after wrapping up the annual meetings of the UAE Government on Wednesday.

With a sharper focus on the economy, the aim is to "strengthen the momentum of the country's development" and take it to new heights, Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We want to see the UAE at the forefront of global economies... with a strong digital infrastructure... secure systems... a flexible legislative framework... and renewed future thinking..." he wrote on a post shared on the platform X.

