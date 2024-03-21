Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh40 billion worth of projects under PPP model

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — Wam file

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 10:52 PM

As part of the Dubai government’s public-private partnership policy, the emirate has approved a portfolio of projects worth Dh 40 billion.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the portfolio during the first meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai since its reconstitution.

Featuring a wide variety of projects, the new portfolio aims to further enrich cooperation and inspire new collaborations between the public and private sectors in the emirate.

Global economic player

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of the Department of Finance (DoF), said: “The ambitious vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is for Dubai to become a strong, vibrant hub for global economic development and a platform for emerging sectors. This vision enabled the department to identify the best opportunities in the most active economic sectors and to create a portfolio worth Dh40 billion of government projects that can be financed, implemented and operated according to the PPP model.

“Launching an abundant, strong portfolio of projects is a fundamental pillar of the government’s PPP strategy, and we are ready to benefit from the success achieved in the previous stages of developing the PPP ecosystem and continue to innovate in financing vital government projects,” he added.

“The DoF has well positioned Dubai’s public- private partnership (PPP) ecosystem to become a global innovative destination for governments seeking to finance infrastructure and urban development projects. The government efforts led by DoF have resulted in laying solid foundations for building a comprehensive and integrated system in PPP. We will continue strengthening these foundations and build on them in close cooperation with our partners from government entities and private sector companies, which have the capabilities and expertise and look forward to increasing the positive return on their business,” Al Saleh concluded.

Infrastructure boost

“Over a three-year period, from 2024-2026, the new PPP projects portfolio will cover 10 fundamental economic sectors,” said Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning and General Budget Sector at DoF. “It will contribute to enhancing economic growth and infrastructure development in Dubai,” he added.

“The PPP strategy focuses on the continuous consolidation of the regulatory framework in the emirate. Therefore, DoF has built a comprehensive performance framework (CPF) programme to ensure accurate management of the PPP ecosystem performance,” Ahli observed.

The CPF programme for managing the PPP ecosystem performance within the Government of Dubai revolves around five strategic objectives – ensuring compliance with the Public-Private Partnership Law, policies and guidelines throughout the partnership lifecycle; encouraging government entities to adopt the PPP model; encouraging private sector participation in public sector projects; stimulating innovation in project financing, development and operation through private sector participation; and pushing towards the adoption of environment, social and governance practices in the PPP ecosystem.

“The CPF will eventually become a central guideline applied by all relevant government entities, with the aim of developing a corporate culture based on results, enhancing efficiency and simplifying the decision-making process, among other improvements, to positively impact project implementation and performance,” Ahli summed up.

Importance of PPP ecosystem

The PPP ecosystem is gaining great importance in economic development and infrastructure development, said Muna Ahmad Abdulla, Director of the Capital Projects Division at DoF. She also affirmed that partnership projects stimulate the economy and create job opportunities through private sector investments in government infrastructure projects.

“PPP projects improve the infrastructure and modern projects implemented in partnership with the private sector ensure the improvement of services provided to citizens and residents, as partnership with the private sector leads to improved efficiency and innovation in service delivery,” said Muna Abdulla.

“Private sector financing of infrastructure projects contributes to firming governance and activating the principles of transparency and accountability, given that PPP projects are based on clear contracts and strong monitoring and evaluation mechanisms. In short, PPP projects are a powerful tool for achieving sustainable development and improving the lives of individuals and communities,” she concluded.

Digitisation drives partnership

In 2023, the DoF launched a digital platform for managing projects within the PPP ecosystem. Dubbed DP3, the newly launched digital platform specialises in managing partnership projects implemented under the PPP framework across all stages, namely project identification and evaluation, implementation, and commencing of operations. A world first, the unique platform applies to government entities subject to the law regulating partnerships between the public and private sectors in the Emirate of Dubai.

