'Goal has never been peace': Palestinians in UAE say Netanyahu's statements are 'unthinkable'

Photo: Reuters File

Palestinians in the UAE have reacted with anger and shock at the statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia.

“The remarks show that the goal has never been peace, but the complete removal of Palestinians from our land,” said Sameerah, a Dubai resident.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the remarks in a statement on Sunday. “The Kingdom affirms that the Palestinian people have a right to their land, and they are not intruders or immigrants to it, who can be expelled whenever the brutal Israeli occupation wishes,” said the ministry.

The UAE has also strongly condemned and denounced the provocative statements, calling it a blatant violation of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and stressed that the country’s sovereignty is a "red line", and that the UAE does not allow any country to cross or encroach on it.

'Erasing our identity'

For some Palestinians, the statement was an attempt to erase their culture. “Displacing Gazans is not just about moving people; it’s about erasing our history and identity,” said Bilal. “We’ve seen this happen before, and we refuse to let it happen again.”

In an interview on Channel 14, Netanyahu was responding to an interviewer who misspoke by saying "Saudi state" instead of "Palestinian state" before correcting himself.

"A Palestinian state," Netanyahu said, correcting the interviewer. "Unless you want the Palestinian state to be in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of territory," Netanyahu added, smiling during the interview, conducted in Washington.

Sharjah resident Asma said she was shocked and angry. “In my opinion, as a Palestinian woman, this is something unthinkable,” she said. “The attempt to displace a people and uproot them from their land and roots is something no honourable person can accept, and I—as a Palestinian woman, like every Palestinian—reject the idea or even the mere thought of it.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump made a shock proposal to resettle Gazans elsewhere and for the US to “take over” and “own” Gaza, drawing sharp criticism from several Arab states.