Gaza crisis: UAE announces treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children, families at local hospitals

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of medical treatment at UAE hospitals for 1,000 Palestinian children accompanied by their families from the Gaza Strip. This comes as part of the UAE's enduring efforts to extend assistance to those in need around the world.
The announcement came in a phone call today between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
The initiative to host children from the Gaza Strip and provide them with medical treatment prior to their safe return home is an extension of the UAE's continued efforts to offer relief assistance to the Palestinian people, particularly children, in response to the grave humanitarian conditions they are facing.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Spoljaric also discussed the importance of enabling the safe, unimpeded, and sustained delivery of relief and medical aid to civilians in Gaza, as well as the need to intensify regional and international efforts to strengthen the humanitarian response to address the needs of those affected by the current crisis.
