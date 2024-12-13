From worker to millionaire: How these UAE residents' lives changed after hitting jackpot

Vinod CK (left) and Shahid Mahmood. Photos: Supplied

Winning a jackpot can change lives in unimaginable ways. For some, it’s the financial security they have dreamt of; for others, it’s the opportunity to invest, give back, and pursue passions.

From employee to entrepreneur

For Vinod CK, a Dubai resident, he saw his life change overnight on November 30, 2014, when his raffle ticket for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 179 won $1 million (Dh3.67 million). Originally from Kerala, Vinod arrived in the UAE in 1996 and worked in various roles — procurement assistant, procurement executive and then procurement manager — before hitting the jackpot.

“A Filipino colleague took the initiative of pooling funds to buy raffle tickets,” Vinod recalled. “We would contribute Dh100 or Dh200 to purchase tickets. On that fateful day, the prize was split among 10 people, each receiving Dh300,640. Back then, tickets weren’t available online, so we would head to a hotel in Jumeirah to buy them physically.”

The win gave Vinod the confidence to pursue new opportunities. When his company underwent redundancy shortly after, he transitioned into entrepreneurship. He partnered in a marine automation company and invested in mutual funds and real estate in India. “I have built my earnings around my investments and company,” he said.

Vinod didn’t just focus on personal growth. Part of his winnings went toward charity. “It’s important to share your blessings,” he said.

Despite the significant win, participating in raffles remains a habit for Vinod. “I spend about Dh500 a month on tickets, sometimes even Dh1,000,” he said. “In total, I have probably spent Dh100,000 on lotteries. But for me, it’s not about the money; it’s about the positive energy and confidence it gives me.”

Vinod CK, when he won in 2014. Photo: Supplied

From labourer to business owner

Shahid Mahmood, a long-time UAE resident from Pakistan, had his life transformed in October 2021 when he won Dh15 million in the Big Ticket Draw Series 233. His journey from a labourer to an entrepreneur is nothing sort of inspiring.

Shahid came to the UAE in 2007 as a blue collar worker and worked his way up to a supervisor role by 2011. After spending over 12 years participating in raffles, his persistence finally paid off. “I spent more than Dh70,000 on tickets over the years. I missed participating just once, and I am glad I didn’t give up,” he said.

His winnings allowed him to establish three businesses: a technical services company, a document-clearing firm, and a transport company. Shahid also fulfilled a personal dream by purchasing a brand-new Lexus RX 450 for Dh292,000 and investing in property back home in Pakistan. He’s currently constructing a building named Emirates Tower as a tribute to the country that changed his fortunes.

Generosity remains a cornerstone of Shahid’s success. “I have donated to charity and supported my hometown in Pakistan. Giving back is an integral part of my journey,” he said.

Despite his accomplishments, Shahid continues to participate in raffles, aspiring to win again and set a record. “I want to be the first person to win the Big Ticket jackpot twice. It’s a record I’m determined to achieve,” he declared. He continues to participate in the Big Ticket draw every month, confident that luck will favour him once more.