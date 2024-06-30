File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 9:39 AM

The days seemed to have gone by so fast and in a few, we'll be at the half-way mark of 2024. The first six months have been a busy period for the UAE, with authorities laying down new policies and enforcing decisions that could reshape life — and household budgets — in the Emirates.

As the second half of the year begins, a number of new fees and regulations will kick in. Some insurance premiums will increase, while residents in six Dubai neighbourhoods may have to shell out more for parking. Influencers also have to pay attention to their partnerships and make sure they are not violating a new rule.

Here are six changes and policies that will take effect in the UAE from July — in case you missed them.

1. Dubai Mall paid parking

Love shopping at Dubai Mall? Remember not to lose track of time, walking around the largest mall in UAE! Starting July 1, some areas of Dubai Mall will have paid parking.

Parking will be free for the first 4 hours on weekdays, and the first 6 hours on weekends. After the free hours are up, visitors will be charged on an hourly basis. The fee will be deducted from the motorist's Salik account upon exiting the parking facility, and tariffs can go up to Dh1,000.

2. Paid parking in 6 Dubai neighbourhoods

Ever wandered around endlessly looking desperately for a parking space? As the city grows rapidly, Dubai is making sure there are enough facilities in place to accommodate the transport needs of the population.

In line with this, six key neighbourhoods in the emirate are set to expand their paid parking spaces; however, the fee will also increase for premium spots. With a total of over 7,000 spots, the parking facility will operate from 8am to 10pm. By the end of July, the new paid parking spaces are expected to be implemented.

3. Emiratisation compliance checks

Do you work in a private company? If so, you may have heard about the Emiratisation target, where companies with 50 or more employees must have hired 1 per cent more UAE Nationals in the past six months.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), the final deadline for meeting the target is June 30.

Starting July 1, companies will be subject to checks, and enforcement of fines for non-compliance. This year, the fine is Dh8,000 for each Emirati not hired; this will increase by Dh1,000 every year until 2026.

4. Health insurance coverage expansion

Wanted to access top-tier health facilities but the insurance you took was a basic plan? Now, holders of Daman insurance can access world-class hospitals in Abu Dhabi while retaining their basic plan. The users will have to pay higher premiums and co-payments as the coverage expansion takes place.

While holders of the basic plan do not usually have to pay standard extra fees for in-patient and one-day procedures, unless they go beyond insurance coverage, this is set to change. As access extends to include the highest quality healthcare, insurance holders will also have to pay Dh200 per in-patient service and one-day procedure.

5. Mandatory licence for influencers