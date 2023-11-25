From jackets to Christmas gifts: Dubai residents save 50% on shopping spree during 3-day super sale

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 9:20 AM

Expect Dubai malls to be a bit more crowded than usual as the three-day super sale continues. On day 1 on Friday, several residents were able to snap up good deals as they went on a shopping spree.

Ali Sultan, a Kazakh national who works in sales, never misses the annual super sale season. "I have been doing this for nearly 3 years in Dubai," he said as he scoured for clothes and shoes at Deira City Centre.

Sultan made the most of the discounts to stock up on gifts, which he would be giving away to friends and family during his annual leave. "During the sale, I saved 40 to 50 percent on shopping," he told Khaleej Times.

“In my hometown, when someone returns from GCC countries for a few days, relatives and friends expect something from them. And by buying gifts during the sale season, I can save money and get good deals,” he said.

Suzzane, a Lebanese expat residing in Mirdif, agreed that the super sale marked a season of giving.

“I have come to buy cosmetics, self-care products, and books to give as presents during Christmas,” she said.

“My favourite cosmetics brand has an amazing offer, with some products discounted by over 50 percent. I'm getting some for myself and my daughters."

With winter temperatures setting in, others took the opportunity to update their wardrobes an gear up for the cold.

Aydan, a Turkish expat and restaurateur based in Al Warqa, was at Mirdif Mall shopping for winter essentials. “Every year, I buy two jackets, which I use during the winter. These are used for three months in Dubai, and then my brother back home waits for me to hand them over to him,” he said, adding that he saved 40 percent on jackets.

For some, it's also a good time to upgrade their furniture. Anwar Malik, a Pakistani spice trader, was on the lookout for new beds.

“My kids are now grown up and wanted separate beds for themselves. Earlier, they were sleeping on their bunk bed," said Malik, a resident of Port Rashid. “As the sale is on until Sunday, I will be visiting a couple of more places to get the best deal."

