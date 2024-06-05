From home garden to award-winning farm: Dubai resident transforms home into oasis

Just last month, Global Village closed its doors to visitors on May 5 – after announcing an extension for a week
Naeema Mohammed Al Amiri's dream of studying at the College of Agriculture in the UAE was weeded out early on. Her father discouraged her from enrolling, insisting she worked on the family farm instead.
Although she couldn't attend the college she wanted to, her passion for agriculture grew. Recently, Naeema was among the top three winners of the Dubai Municipality’s 'Best Homegrown Produce Competition'. She bagged Dh30,000 for turning her house garden into her farm.
When the Emirati had her house and land, she was determined to use each part of it as she wished. "When I got married and had my own house and space, I immediately knew what I wanted to do," the Naeema told Khaleej Times.
When she first started planting, it was mostly for aesthetic pursuits. However, her father's guidance to consider what she would leave for her children prompted her to shift her focus. She began growing anything mentioned in the Quran, including palm trees, figs, olives, bananas, herbs, and more.
Watch Naeema talk about her garden the video below:
Naeema's daughter often comes home from school and picks her favourite vegetables. "She would come home after school, pick up a bowl and scissors, and harvest her favourite vegetables to make her salad."
While Naeema never considered selling her homegrown produce, she started a pure honey business with the tagline "From my farm to your heart". Naeema has also established a bird sanctuary on her property, as her grandchildren love watching the birds that visit. She aspires to grow rice in the future.
Her farm is an outlet for the entire household, and cultivation teaches them patience. She found that the most challenging crop was pineapple, which takes up to three years to grow.
Despite the challenges she faced during her agricultural journey, Naeema persevered. "Whether it's raising fish, tending to bees, or cultivating crops, you can't just jump into it and expect to succeed," she emphasised. "You must continuously educate yourself and be willing to learn because agriculture always has more to discover."
"I have a paradise within my home," Naeema said and embraced the challenges, as she saw agriculture as a way to cultivate food for the mind, soul, and body.
At the heart of Naeema's award-winning garden is a serene lake that serves as a vibrant habitat for an array of fish. This aquaponic system allows the nutrient-rich water from the lake to be circulated and utilised as a natural fertiliser for Naeema's diverse array of plants. "From beekeeping to fish farming, I expanded my interests and gradually embraced modern farming techniques," she explained.
Complementing the lake is an advanced underground irrigation system Naeema has implemented to minimise water waste and evaporation. This strategic approach to water management reflects her commitment to sustainability and responsible resource use.
Naeema's garden is a treasure trove of plant life, boasting an impressive variety of species. Her abundant harvests include bananas, lettuce, rosemary, and carrots - a testament to her green thumb and deep understanding of horticulture.
Her passion for agriculture extends beyond her plot of land. Naeema has established a thriving garden community in her neighbourhood, sharing her knowledge and inspiring others to get their hands dirty. "I used to plant seeds and seedlings in my neighbours' gardens as a gift," she said. Naeema enjoyed spreading her green thumb to the wider community.
Naeema's ambitions remain firmly rooted in her love of land. "My dream is to establish an agricultural academy for children, where they (from 3 to 21) can learn about agriculture from a young age," she shared. Her vision is to inspire the next generation to reconnect with nature and embrace food growing.
