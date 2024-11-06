From getting best karak tea to relocating pets: RAK launches website to guide residents, newcomers

Photos: Supplied

An online platform to help residents and visitors get all relevant information about living and working in Ras al Khaimah (RAK) was launched on Wednesday.

Called ‘Heart of RAK’, the website offers comprehensive details about the emirate's lifestyle, tourism and business landscape – from its local communities and educational institutions to choices for accommodation, shopping, dining and entertainment options.

"Heart of RAK was created to connect residents, potential newcomers, and the broader community,” said Rouba Zeidan, head of special projects at RAK Government Media Office (RAKGMO), during the launch.

“Heart of RAK showcases the emirate's charm through various editorial content and blogs emirate's, featuring everything from the best spots for karak tea to practical tips on relocating pets,” said Rouba, emphasising that the initiative “is not merely informational but resonates emotionally, aiming to speak ‘from the heart’ of the community.

“Community and focus group discussions have significantly influenced the platform's design, which incorporated insights from local residents and experts, including university professors,” she added.

“The Heart of RAK symbolises a deep-rooted sense of community and belonging, reflecting a progression of experience that fosters thriving and connection,” Rouba noted.

According to RAKGMO, users will find various contents, including updates on government initiatives, new developments, family friendly weekend activities, event coverage, and a comprehensive guide to Ras Al Khaimah’s rich culture, history, and traditions.

“The world is taking notice of the emirate’s fast-growing status on global indices. In the annual InterNations Expat City Ranking 2023 report, which surveyed more than 12,000 expats across 172 countries, RAK ranked fourth out of 49 destinations,” RAKGMO added.

