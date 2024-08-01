From cats to owls: 6 UAE 'petting' cafes, animal centres offering pet experience without owning one

'This is nothing new', one resident said adding that this makes their hearts fonder of their country
Animal lovers in the UAE can enjoy the complete pet experience without actually owning one. Several cafes and petting farms across the country allow residents to pet, stroke and play with various animals, giving them the opportunity to enjoy a pet bonding experience. This is a relief for many, who cannot adopt pets due to various constraints including space, cost and health conditions.
Numerous studies have shown that petting and cuddling with animals can have positive effects on people’s health. It is shown to decrease instances of anxiety and depression and boosts the production of the ‘happy hormone’ oxytocin.
Here is a list of five places in the UAE that allow residents to get up close and personal with animals.
Located inside the Pet Me premises in Oasis Centre Dubai, the pet café is a unique experience for all visitors. They offer the opportunity to play with little dogs and cuddle them endlessly. Open daily from 10am to 8pm, the cuddling sessions are 30 minutes long. The visitors can enjoy time with over 15 well-trained, vaccinated, and friendly breeds.
Imagine standing like Harry Potter with your own little Hedwig on your arm. That is exactly the experience visitors to the Boomah owl cafe in Abu Dhabi will get. From Sheikha the spectacled owl to Mars the rock eagle owl, the cafe is home to several breeds of the nocturnal bird including the short-eared, tawny and milky owls.
The supposedly first owl cafe in the Middle East is open from 2pm to 10pm during the weekdays, and from 12pm to 12am on weekends.
Here is a chance to pet the furry felines while enjoying a cup of coffee. The Cat Cafe Vibrissae, located in Safa Park complex and Dubai Creek Harbour, allows visitors to enjoy interacting with cats in a safe environment.
Priced at Dh70 for an hour with the cats as well as a beverage or snack, the cat cafe has several rules which must be followed. This includes not disturbing a sleeping cat, always maintaining clean hands and not feeding the furry animals.
For those who want to spend more time with dogs and contribute to a good cause, the Stray Dog Centre in Umm Al Quwain hosts dog walking sessions every weekend for free. Suitable for children and adults alike, the centre has several slots for those who want to volunteer to walk the dogs at the shelter.
Those above 14 years old can also volunteer to groom the dogs. What is more, the centre hosts socialisation sessions where people can get over their fear of dogs in a safe environment.
If horses are your favourite animals, then head down to Al Jiyad Stables located in Al Qudra. Whether you want to have a group ride or a private lesson, this is the place for you. With an indoor arena complete with fans and a special pricing package till the end of September, this stable allows you to perfect your horse riding skills over the summer. A group ride during weekdays will cost Dh130 per ride.
If wild animals are what catch your fancy, then there is no better place than Green Planet. Whether you want to meet an armadillo and bearded dragon or you want to observe sloths and Burmese pythons, the Green Planet has a wide variety of activities.
The zookeeper for the day experience, priced at Dh410, allows visitors to observe piranhas feeding and explore the region's only bat cave. For animal lovers, it is also an opportunity to talk with a biologist about future career options.
