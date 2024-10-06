From boosting UAE agriculture to combating financial crime: Dubai Ruler chairs cabinet meeting, approves initiatives

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 6:58 PM

With residents from all over the world making UAE their home, the country is known for pushing programmes that constantly seek to improve its standing in various sectors. From financial security to boosting local agriculture, the announcements at a recent Cabinet meeting seek to elevate the economy, society, and quality of life for all in the Emirates.

Chaired by the Dubai Ruler, the Cabinet meeting in Al Marmoom saw the discussion and adoption of several initiatives that align with the UAE's futuristic vision. Here are the main programmes covered:

1. 'Plant the Emirates'

As the country seeks to increase local produce, and develop agriculture in the area, the Dubai Ruler launched the programme 'Plant the Emirates' and approved the establishment of the National Agricultural Centre.

Continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, the programme involves an effort to plant more trees among other initiatives such as raising number of farms and reducing agricultural waste.

In the true spirit of the name, 'Plant the Emirates,' the programme will partner with institutions across the country, including federal and local government entities, municipalities’ teams, private sector organisations, and community members.

Under a unified identity, crops and agricultural products will be displayed and marketed in events, campaigns and exhibitions. Volunteer programmes and competitions for students and the public will be organised.

2. Biodiversity Sites Project

During the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed on the progress of the project which identified nine key biodiversity sites in the UAE.

Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm Al Zamul (Abu Dhabi) Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve (Abu Dhabi) Yasat Marine Protected Area (Abu Dhabi) Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve (Dubai) Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (Dubai) Wadi Al Helo (Sharjah) Khorfakkan and Shark Island (Sharjah) Wadi Bih (Ras Al Khaimah) Siniyah Island and Khor Al Beidah (Umm Al Quwain).

The first key sites in the world recognised for the biodiversity of Arabian gazelles were identified in the UAE for species including the Arabian Sand Gazelle, and the Arabian Oryx.

Additionally, two sites of global importance for biodiversity for dugongs (Sea cows) were identified in the country, which are the first sites of their kind in the Middle East.

3 sites of global importance for three endemic species of gecko were identified as well.

The project is set to increase the percentage of the protected area among the key biodiversity sites from 37.59 per cent to 98.13 per cent, as well as increasing the index of marine protected areas among key biodiversity sites from 48.61 per cent to 98.17 per cent, and the index of the terrestrial protected areas from 51.55 per cent to 98.08 per cent.

3. Economic achievements, partnerships

The fact that the UAE's economy continues to grow is no secret; let's look at some of the behind-the-scenes achievements that were revealed in the meeting.

Under the implementation of the UAE Circular Economy Agenda 2031, the local investments in infrastructure were supported, and transfer of waste between emirates was regulated to provide a better environment for infrastructure investment.

Legislation was applied on the trade of plastic scrap and raw materials, using recycled materials in the consumer goods sector. Technical regulation was also developed to regulate the use of food waste (oils) as fuel for vehicles in relation with regulating the use of biofuels.

To promote fair trade, the Cabinet also ratified the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Republic of Mauritius to boost long-term economic cooperation, increase trade flows, and reduce or wave tariffs on 97% of goods and products.

4. Restructuring committees

While scammers and financial criminals seek to target members of society, UAE's strong policies seek to combat such ills.

The Cabinet endorsed the restructuring of the National Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations Committee now chaired by the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

The committee will develop strategies that combat financial crimes, assess national risks, facilitate information exchange, and represent the UAE in international forums.

Consumer rights and awareness is another area that the country seeks to strengthen.