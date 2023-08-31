From boardrooms to beaches: How UAE corporate travellers are incorporating leisure into their experiences

File photo

Thu 31 Aug 2023

As the travel industry regains its pace post-Covid, a new concept is emerging - that of 'bleisure' tourism. This is a blend of business and leisure travel, which is quickly positioning itself as not only popular but also economically prudent, according travel industry experts.

Nearly 20 per cent of corporate travellers from the region are incorporating leisure experiences into business trips, said Sachin Gadoya, CEO and co-founder of musafir.com and Musafir Business.

“Projections indicate that this number is destined to rise further by 15 per cent in the times ahead,” added Gadoya.

Experts said that this shift is evident as individuals extend their business trips by 1-2 days for leisure, and vice versa. The most common destinations for corporate travel from the UAE is Saudi Arabia, the UK, the USA, Japan, European countries and other GCC countries. Forecasts predict these trips will span more destinations, boasting longer durations, said experts.

Stopover in Dubai

Experts have also noted that Dubai has become a stopover place for corporate dealings and meetings for people coming from different parts of the world. “A company needs to organize a meeting, they chose Dubai for its strategic location. For meetings, people from the Far East and Far West hold meetings here, which not only saves time but money too,” said Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travels.

The average price for corporate travel within the GCC ranges from Dh3,500 to Dh4,000, and this trend is expected to continue through 2024, experts said. However, during the summer, corporate travel primarily entails outbound trips from the UAE. “Prominent business travel destinations like Europe, the USA, and South East Asia proficiently address the diverse demands of corporate globetrotters, with ticket prices ranging between Dh5,500 to Dh6,000 for these regions,” said Gadoya.

Experts forecast that an increase in incoming travel is anticipated in the coming winter months due to various events in the city including COP28, “and the leisure activities the country has to offer is abundant,” said Maliyakkal.

From the thrilling Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to captivating art exhibitions, mega exhibitions and conferences, electrifying concerts, invigorating marathons, and lively beach festivals, the region is gearing up to offer a diverse range of experiences. “The leisure activities that are high in demand for business travelers in the UAE are Dubai Skydive, water sports activities, visiting Qasr Al Watan, Museum of the Future, and much more,” said Maliyakkal.

