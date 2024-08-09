From 4-year-old falconers to Dh1-million birds: How UAE is keeping the sport of sheikhs alive

The RTA also informed that Dubai-Al Ain Road will be closed on same dates for two weeks during weekends only
Back in the day, a journalist asked the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan if he went on annual hunting trips for relaxation. The UAE founding father responded: "Hunting is not restful; it teaches endurance and patience, and there is no luxury or entertainment in it."
Falconry, known locally as Al Saqara (hunting in English), originated in the Arabian Peninsula long ago as a method for hunting food. At the start of winter, falcons passing across the peninsula were captured and tamed to become highly trained predators. Falcons were once essential for daily life and survival. Falconers would train their birds to hunt, helping to feed their families.
In earlier days, falcons were caught during hunting trips led by the Sheikh, who would capture around 30 birds. He kept the rare ones and gave the others to his group.
Rashid Mubarak Saeed Markhan Al Ketbi, secretary-general of the UAE Falconry Federation, shared with Khaleej Times insights about Sheikh hunting trips, noting these were not just about the sport but also about building friendships among falcon lovers.
Al Ketbi also noted falconry was once seen as a sport for sheikhs that has been passed down from their fathers, and practised. However, as life changed and people moved to cities, interest in falconry declined.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, introduced falconry racing competitions to revive it. Today, young Emiratis are more drawn to racing for the excitement, valuable prizes, and competition.
In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation or Unseco recognised falconry as UAE's intangible heritage and various falconry championships, such as those organised by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC), have been instrumental in spreading the love for falconry across the GCC and beyond.
The UAE Falconry Federation was established to promote this cultural activity worldwide. Also, a new generation of falconers is embracing an ancient sport and showcasing their skills in falconry competitions.
Special rounds have been allocated for juniors aged 5 to 14 years old, and women who wish to participate in this deeply rooted cultural sport, which is a testament to the UAE’s rich heritage and a connection to ancestors.
Falconry has long been a popular sport among youngsters who are trained by their fathers, and their participation adds a special glow to the tournaments.
Ahmed Rashid Saeed bin Saroud, 14, participated in a previous championships held by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre when he was four years old in the junior category, and his falcon came in second place. Many other juniors participated, such as Emirati falconer Mohammed Al Ketbi, 12, and his brother Eid Al Ketbi, 13 in falconry races over the years.
Champion falcons demand a high price tag. Al Ketbi said: "Last year, a falcon was bought for Dh1.1 million. This is not surprising for those passionate about falconry and competitions. The desire to win in a sport you love drives you to invest."
To record the achievements of the falcon, each racing falcon receives a card documenting its participation in various races, enhancing the experience for participants and spectators.
Falcon racing has different categories as falcons are classified based on their age groups and breeding, distinguishing hybrid and purebred falcons.
Every falconer, meanwhile, has several essential tools for their falcons. The 'marsel', a string used to tie the falcon, is crucial for controlling the bird during training and hunting. The 'dis' is a leather glove the falconer uses to protect his hand from the falcon's claws.
The 'talwah' consists of three or four wings of the bustard, tied together with a string and is used to train falcons; competitions are not held without it.
The 'burqa' is a cover for the falcon's head and is often made from fragile types of leather in the form of a leather helmet that fits the size of the head and is used to keep the bird calm.
