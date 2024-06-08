From 130 to 1,300km: How far UAE residents are driving for Eid Al Adha long weekend

These breaks, which are mandated for those working outdoors between 12.30pm and 3pm, will be implemented from June 15 till September 15
How far would you be willing to drive to celebrate Eid Al Adha? Some UAE residents intend to travel for 2,600km to and from a destination for a short road trip.
With Eid holidays spanning from June 16 to June 19, many families are seizing the opportunity to explore nearby destinations to make the most of the extended weekend. While some residents are heading to Salalah for the break, others are content with exploring the less trodden area of the country on wheels.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
For some residents, it is the journey that counts. Mohammed Abunael plans to travel 1,300km to Salalah, Oman. “I recently got a new SUV and we wanted to take a trip. But due to the weather, we are planning to visit a destination which has good weather and is is accessible by car. Visiting Salalah in the beginning of Khareef makes it a perfect plan for us,” said Abunael, a resident of Abu Dhabi.
“My cousins and friends are ready and are eagerly waiting. The journey itself is an adventure, and Salalah's landscapes are breathtaking. We will be leaving on Friday evening and reaching Salalah in the morning. We will be celebrating our Eid Al Adha in Salalah,” added the Jordanian expat.
Spending time with family during holidays is a priority for most residents, so most either head out for a staycation or visit loved ones across the country.
“Family remains at the heart of Eid celebrations, and this long weekend will be spent with close relatives. My brother recently moved to Kalba and lives in a mansion. Several of our relatives have planned to celebrate Eid there and spend the rest of the long weekend,” said Syed Fazal, a resident of Al Nahda in Dubai.
“Our children are excited more than us. For them, it will be more than just an Eid celebration. They are already planning their games, outfits, and much more. This is the first time that all the children will stay together for four days,” said Fazal who added that Eid is all about family, delicious food, and creating memories together.
For some, a staycation at a resort is the perfect way to celebrate Eid Al Adha. These residents have booked a Ras Al Khaimah resort - nearly 130km away from their home in Sharjah - from Monday, June 17, after they celebrate Eid with family.
“On the day of Eid, Saturday, we have called our relatives at home. We will be sacrificing a goat and will have lunch together,” said Rania Alzaka, an Egyptian national.
“On Sunday, we have Eid celebrations at my brother's place. The next day we will be at Al Hamra resort in Ras Al Khaimah for two days. Our children are really looking forward to it,” said Alzaka.
ALSO READ:
These breaks, which are mandated for those working outdoors between 12.30pm and 3pm, will be implemented from June 15 till September 15
Residents are set to get one day off for Arafah Day, and three days off for the Eid Al Adha according to the government's list of public holidays
Temperatures will reach up to 42ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
This summer, cooler temperatures in Salalah and Abha are beckoning residents
Emirati Mohammed Al Kaabi bought a 2002 Dodge van that he modified and equipped as his mobile home
The KBAs play a crucial role in contributing to the protection of biodiversity from extinction
Insurance brokerage companies said scammers are posting too-good-to-be-true deals
On the night before he died, he was sharing memories and experiences from his work at Khaleej Times' production department