From 130 to 1,300km: How far UAE residents are driving for Eid Al Adha long weekend

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 1:29 PM

How far would you be willing to drive to celebrate Eid Al Adha? Some UAE residents intend to travel for 2,600km to and from a destination for a short road trip.

With Eid holidays spanning from June 16 to June 19, many families are seizing the opportunity to explore nearby destinations to make the most of the extended weekend. While some residents are heading to Salalah for the break, others are content with exploring the less trodden area of the country on wheels.

Road trip to Salalah

For some residents, it is the journey that counts. Mohammed Abunael plans to travel 1,300km to Salalah, Oman. “I recently got a new SUV and we wanted to take a trip. But due to the weather, we are planning to visit a destination which has good weather and is is accessible by car. Visiting Salalah in the beginning of Khareef makes it a perfect plan for us,” said Abunael, a resident of Abu Dhabi.

“My cousins and friends are ready and are eagerly waiting. The journey itself is an adventure, and Salalah's landscapes are breathtaking. We will be leaving on Friday evening and reaching Salalah in the morning. We will be celebrating our Eid Al Adha in Salalah,” added the Jordanian expat.

Family gatherings in Kalba

Spending time with family during holidays is a priority for most residents, so most either head out for a staycation or visit loved ones across the country.

“Family remains at the heart of Eid celebrations, and this long weekend will be spent with close relatives. My brother recently moved to Kalba and lives in a mansion. Several of our relatives have planned to celebrate Eid there and spend the rest of the long weekend,” said Syed Fazal, a resident of Al Nahda in Dubai.