Former Dubai expat living in Gaza documents Palestinians' 'unbreakable spirit' amidst war

Abdulrahman (left) and Yusuf (right)

Under different circumstances, Gazan Yusuf Abu Hattab would have been going to school in Dubai and discussing football with his friends.

Instead, the 16-year-old shares his daily life living through a crippling war and fragile ceasefire along with his brother Abdulrahman Abu Hattab online.

Despite going through unimaginable horrors, he continues to shed light on the persistence of his people, showing the unbeaten Palestinian spirit.

“There’s this famous Gazan saying, ‘Laugh, tomorrow you’ll die’ and that’s how I approach this war,” Yusuf told Khaleej Times. “Why be sad, or grieve, if there’s really no benefit behind it?”

Yusuf and his brother Abdulrahman began documenting their lives amidst the war. Since then, they have amassed more than half a million followers, where they share ‘day-in-the-life’ videos, from charging devices using solar panels, to travelling many kilometres for a bag of inflated flour.

When asked how he manages to spread positivity in the face of hardships, he said “Why spend the rest of my days in sorrow? I’d rather spend them with hope and strength that there are better days to arise.”

Yusuf was born in the UAE and lived there until September 2021, when he moved to Gaza with his mother and two siblings, while his father stayed back for work. He added that his unique story is what amplifies his voice.

Yusuf was due to leave Gaza in May 2024. However, the crossing closed just days before he was about to travel, leaving him and his family stranded in Gaza till this day.

According to him, the border is expected to reopen in a few weeks. He said he is excited to come back to the UAE and be reunited with old friends. The Rafah crossing is the only point of entry and exit between Palestine and Egypt, which has seen multiple closures since October 7, 2023.

After the truce

Following the ceasefire, which took effect on January 19, 2025, Yusuf said that the situation in the Gaza strip improved significantly, from price drops to a halt in fighting. “I can finally walk outside without having to worry about an airstrike taking my life away,” he said. He added that what was once Dh40 for a kilogram of sugar is now Dh5 after the ceasefire came into place.

After 471 days of war, displaced Gazans were promised that they would return to their home, under the ceasefire agreements mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. However, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that Israel will block Palestinians from crossing the Netzarim Corridor, a zone of occupation set up by the Israeli Defence Forces.