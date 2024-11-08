flydubai announces interline agreement with Batik Air Malaysia

Dubai carrier flydubai and Batik Air Malaysia have announced an interline agreement that will offer flydubai passengers access to more than 40 destinations across Batik Air's network via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).

The interline agreement will offer passengers seamless connectivity between the UAE, Malaysia and beyond as they explore new routes on the carriers' combined networks, offering the convenience of a single booking and through-checked baggage.

flydubai customers will have the opportunity to explore more than 40 destinations across Southeast Asia on the Batik Air network including Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Osaka and Sydney. ​

Batik Air passengers will have the opportunity to travel conveniently to 38 destinations on flydubai's growing network across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe as well as the GCC and the Middle East.

Commenting on the interline agreement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "We are pleased to add Batik Air to our growing list of partners, offering their passengers a smooth travel experience on a young and modern fleet, with our great service and enhanced cabin interior, as they explore our growing network. We look forward to offering our passengers more opportunities to explore Southeast Asia and beyond and we remain committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism and supporting Dubai's position as a thriving aviation hub." ​ ​ ​