Five-time Mr Olympia to drop muscle-building tips at Dubai show tomorrow

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 6:12 PM

Five-time Mr Olympia, Chris Bumstead, also known as 'CBum', is set to share his top muscle-building secrets at the Dubai Muscle Show tomorrow.

The Middle East's premier international fitness and bodybuilding exhibition, which kicks off at the World Trade Centre on Friday, showcases renowned bodybuilders flexing their muscles.

Among the attendees are retired American bodybuilder Ronald Dean Coleman, an eight-time Mr Olympia, considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, as well as Kai Green, known for his role in 'Stranger Things', and Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, also known as Big Ramy.

The line-up of female athletes includes Russian fitness model and enthusiast Vladislava Galagan, recognised as the 'Kendall Jenner of bodybuilding'. Vladislava Galagan, who began her gym training at the age of 16 and has since gained fame, is a prominent figure in the industry. Another notable name among women is Brazilian star Giselle Machado.

However, the most anticipated figure at the event is Chris Bumstead, widely considered the most popular bodybuilder globally, second only to the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Chris is a Canadian IFBB Pro League professional bodybuilder and the reigning five-time Mr Olympia Classic Physique Champion, securing five consecutive titles from 2019 to 2023.

Chris Bumstead who has over 21 million followers on Instagram will be hosting "Raw Talks with CBUM" on Saturday from 8-10pm, during which he will reveal his unparalleled secrets to conquering the bodybuilding universe.

Top-tier muscle men will compete in front of 35,000 visitors, vying for a Dh80,000 prize pool and 19 pro cards. Another highlight is the ODXV, where over 250 competitors will undergo the ultimate physical fitness test.

Each team will complete three different workouts, testing various aspects of their fitness levels in a fun, competitive style format, and the top performers in each division will advance to the fourth and final round.

Spanning three days, the Dubai Muscle Show features 250 exhibitors showcasing world-leading sports nutrition, fitness, and bodybuilding brands. Over 600 inspirational athletes and health and fitness influencers from around the globe will be in attendance.

Visitors can engage in inspirational and educational talks, meet and greet some of the fitness industry's prominent figures, participate in competitions, join the show's back-to-back schedule of exhilarating group fitness classes, and attend unmissable business seminars.

The event will also offer thousands of free sample giveaways and exclusive weekend discounts for attendees to enjoy, Friday's ticket is Dh75, Saturday is Dh120, and Sunday is Dh100. A three-day pass costs Dh185.

