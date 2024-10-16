'First day the best to attend': Global Village visitors flock to Dubai attraction at opening

KT Photo: Shihab

As Global Village opened its doors for the 29th season today, excitement filled the air as visitors flocked to experience the vibrant cultures showcased across its 30 pavilions.

Among those stepping through the gates for the first time were South African expats Alexandra and Nathan Brooks. They have been living in Abu Dhabi for two years but had never visited before.

“It’s enormous! It’s just amazing. We didn’t even realise today was the opening,” Alexandra told Khaleej Times. “We feel so lucky to be here for the shows and the adrenaline rush of it all.” Their enthusiasm was palpable as they savoured their favourite slushies, eager to explore the African village next. “We’ve heard so much about the games and rides here, and we can’t wait to experience them all!”

Nathan and Alexandra

Global Village, which runs until May 11, 2025, features over 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, and thrilling attractions. “We’re planning to visit every pavilion and try out all the games. It’s going to be a fun-filled day!” Nathan added.

Janell and Kieron Power, British expats who recently relocated to the UAE, were also among the eager attendees. Having visited Global Village last season, they were excited to return. “We loved it so much the last time, but we didn’t manage to see and taste everything,” Kieron shared. “This time, we got the annual pass. We’ve already planned to come back next Friday.”

Kieron and Janell

Their son, Robin, was busy splashing around in a waterfall, joining other children in the playful fun. “He’s having a blast; he loves the Global Village so much,” Janell said.

Robin

“We can’t wait to try the rides together as a family. The thrill of the games is something Robin has been looking forward to!”

Another pair of visitors, Nicole and Aline Rickenbach from Switzerland, recently arrived in Dubai just two days ago. A friend had recommended Global Village, and they decided to check it out before heading back home in ten days. “We’re already planning to come again,” Nicole said. “The vibrant colours are mesmerising. Our friend said today is the best day to attend because of all the opening festivities.”

Nicole and Aline Aline added, “We’ve heard about the different cultural performances and the food from around the world. We want to try everything and visit every village while we’re here.” As this season unfolds, Global Village promises to be a hub of excitement and cultural exploration. The new attractions, including a stunning 3D projection and the return of Dragon Lake, which features a larger-than-life dragon, are just some of the highlights that captivated visitors on opening day. The lake will host laser and fire shows throughout the day, while fireworks will illuminate the sky every Friday and Saturday at 9pm. With new pavilions showcasing Jordan, Iraq, and Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, there’s something for everyone. The Restaurant Plaza, featuring 11 double-story restaurants, offers a diverse culinary experience, ensuring that visitors can indulge in flavours from around the world. As the sun set on the first day, the atmosphere buzzed with joy, laughter, and the sounds of live performances. Whether it was the thrill of the rides or the allure of cultural displays, Global Village stood as a testament to the richness of diversity, drawing in first-time visitors and seasoned attendees alike. ALSO READ: Watch: Global Village opens to tunes of marching band as season to celebrate with weekly fireworks