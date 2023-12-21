Fireworks from 8 locations, drone shows: Dubai New Year's Eve line-up revealed

Photos: Supplied

Fireworks will light up the night sky from eight locations in Dubai as the emirate bids goodbye to 2023 and steps into 2024.

At the stroke of midnight, New Year’s Eve (NYE) fireworks will take off at the following locations:

Burj Khalifa

Palm Jumeirah

Burj Al Arab

Hatta

Al Seef

Bluewaters

The Beach

Global Village

Global Village will welcome the new year not once, but seven times in a single night. The festivities will commence at 8pm local time on the main stage, marking midnight in China. The countdown then moves through Thailand (9pm), Bangladesh (10pm), India (10.30pm), Pakistan (11pm), UAE (12am), and culminating with Turkey at 1am. Each stroke of midnight will be celebrated with its own countdown and a fireworks display.

This came as authorities in Dubai announced its NYE line-up that includes concerts, drone shows, beach parties and a host of dining options.

Drone shows

Two displays featuring more than 800 coordinated drones will soar over the NYE parties at The Beach, JBR, and Bluewaters.

Free to attend, the first show will kick off at 8pm and celebrate Dubai’s past, while the second at 10pm imagines the city’s future.

Concerts

• Atlantis, The Palm: English music legend Sting will be the star attraction at Atlantis, The Palm's NYE gala. The multi-Grammy Award winning singer and his 30-piece live band will belt out iconic songs like Desert Rose and Every Breath You Take.

• Dubai Opera: American singer Fantastic Negrito and upbeat sets by the Dubai Opera Big Band and DJ Slim will entertain the crowds at the Downtown Dubai venue. Just in time for the new year, guests will be ushered outside to the venue’s promenade to witness the legendary Burj Khalifa fireworks light up the skies.

• Beach festival: Beachfront destination Zero Gravity Dubai will host a festival that features the beats of Rudimental, Sigala, and Nathan Dawe.

• Rixos The Palm: Renowned English musician John Newman is the headline act here and he will perform hits such as Love Me Again and Call Your Name.

• Burj Al Arab: The Gypsy Kings, musical legends hailing from southern France, are bringing their guitar-inspired hits to the Marine Garden of Burj Al Arab.

