Fire, light, music shows: Sharjah to celebrate New Year's Eve with fireworks, stunning displays

Sharjah is set to light up the sky across three iconic locations on New Year's Eve, to welcome 2025.

Hosted by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority in partnership with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, this expansive program is designed to bring together families, friends, and tourists to experience the diverse beauty of Sharjah’s iconic locations.

On December 31, New Year's Eve celebrations will begin from 8pm with entertainment and dazzling shows for all ages – across the following locations.

Al Majaz Waterfront

Visitors will be in for a treat with live saxophone and violin performances throughout the evening. A five-minute fireworks show, set against the backdrop of Sharjah’s stunning skyline, will light up the sky. Twenty food and beverage outlets will also cater to the visitors there.

Al Heera Beach

Attendees will witness spectacular synchronised LED, fire, and saxophonist shows across the three waterfronts.

There will be 17 outlets serving food and beverages of various cuisines to visitors.