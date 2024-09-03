Fines waived in 6mins: UAE amnesty seekers overjoyed as visa status rectified in 'no time'

The cost of the relief airlift, amounting to Dh1.48 million, was funded by Dubai Humanitarian's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund
UAE authorities are ensuring that the visa amnesty programme is hassle-free. At the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) amnesty tent in Al Awir, overstayers are experiencing swift resolution of their residency status.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, many individuals said that their immigration issues were rectified within minutes, highlighting the efficiency of the amnesty initiative.
"I entered the tent as an illegal resident at 11am, and by 11:06am, I was no longer on the wrong side of the law. My visa status was changed, the penalties were waived off, and now I can fly home without any hassle,” said Hassan Sabuni, a Ugandan national who had been residing in the UAE illegally for two years. He had all his documents ready and in order before visiting the tent.
When Sabuni entered the tent, he was confused about the process. “I was greeted by an officer who requested all my documents, including my passport, Emirates ID, and details about my work. He then issued me a token at the first counter,” said Sabuni.
While seated and waiting for his turn, Sabuni was approached by another officer who escorted him to the second counter. “My fingerprints were saved in the GDRFA system, and it didn’t take much time to regularise my status. The officer entered my details in the system and cleared all my fines. He congratulated me and urged me not to repeat the offense,” said Sabuni. “I am very thankful to the UAE authorities for this initiative.”
Thousands of overstayers are reaching the GDRFA tent to avail of this opportunity, and for many, the experience is a mix of joy and relief.
Another amnesty seeker, Shahbaz Alam, was overjoyed after his status was regularised in just 15 minutes. “It took me just 15 minutes to regularise my status, with 12 minutes spent waiting due to the rush,” said the Pakistani expat, who visited the GDRFA tent on the second day of the initiative.
“I was worried it would be a long and complicated process, but the GDRFA staff were very helpful and guided me through every step. The air-conditioned tent was a blessing in this heat. The free drinking water, coconut water, and juice on offer, the whole experience was very comfortable,” Khan said.
The GDRFA made separate arrangements for female and male residents and put up large tents equipped with air conditioners. These tents had ample chairs and spacious interiors, offering a comfortable environment for amnesty seekers.
Maria, a Filipina amnesty seeker, was amazed by the arrangements made for applicants. “I was so nervous about coming here because I thought it would be very crowded during the first few days. I did not expect an air-conditioned tent with comfortable seating. But from the moment I stepped into the tent, I was at ease,” said Maria. “The staff were so kind and patient, explaining everything clearly. I was regularised in no time, and now I can stay in the UAE without any worries by obtaining a visa. I am so grateful to the GDRFA for this opportunity.”
