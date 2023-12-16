In pictures: Hug Santa, dance in snow as Expo City Dubai opens its Christmas wonderland

Dubai's Ruler along with the Chairman of the Presidential Court dispatched similar messages
All the way from North Pole, the Claus family came to Dubai in full force as Expo City turned into a Christmas wonderland.
Soon after world leaders wrapped up COP28, the festive village opened to residents and visitors on Friday with a 52ft Christmas tree lit up in the middle of Al Wasl Dome.
Much to the crowd's delight, the star of the show — Santa — showed up with his entire clan to bring cheers all around. Mrs Claus was there, and so were the reindeers, the Gingerbread Man, a team of helpful elves, and a trio of giant candy canes.
That was just the glitzy opening: Residents and visitors will have time to catch the gang and enjoy the snow and festive treats at the Christmas village until January 7, 2024.
Winter City is open from 3pm-11pm daily, with entry priced at Dh20. Entry is free for children below 12 years old and holders of tickets to the Carol by Candlelight show. Additional charges are applicable for some activities and workshops.
Here are some snaps from Day 1 of the Christmas wonderland:
