Expo City Dubai to expand exhibition centre, soon host 20 events at once

A view of the construction site of the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai. KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

The expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City is set to take shape with an impressive 14,000 tonnes of steel—an amount comparable to building two Eiffel Towers.

It will also be topped with 78,000 square meters of roof sheeting, an area equivalent to 62 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The Dh10-billion expansion master plan supports the development of Dubai’s new urban centre, encompasses Expo City Dubai — the UAE’s first 15-minute city — along with the larger Dubai South community and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), aligning with the ambitious goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch a video of the ongoing construction, produced by KT videographer Muhammad Sajjad, here:

20 simultaneous events to be held

The new exhibition centre, slated to open in 2026 after completing its first phase, will be able to host up to 20 simultaneous events. Major events like Gulf Foods, Arab Health, and Gitex will be relocating to this new venue.

Designed to LEED certification standards, this structure champions sustainability, boasting vast column-free halls that span a remarkable 120m, creating an open and adaptable space.

Amer Alfarsi, Acting Vice President of Real Estate Development, DWTC said, “The design allows us to host a single large-scale event spanning the entire 1.2 km area, with 180,000 square meters of exhibition space, or to accommodate up to 20 events of varying sizes simultaneously."

Amer Alfarsi, Acting Vice President of Real Estate Development, DWTC. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

During the media tour of the facility on Wednesday, senior officials explained that Phase 1 of the construction project starts with the installation of 515 foundation piles to support the structure, using 14,000 tonnes of structural steel – equivalent to the weight of two Eiffel Towers.

The first phase will also introduce 64,000 square metres of permanent exhibition halls, and around 30,000 square metres of temporary halls, adding on to the venue’s existing 46,000 square metres. This expansion will bring the total indoor-events-hosting capacity to an expansive 140,000 square metres by 2026, enabling a daily visitor capacity of 50,000 people.

Additionally, the development will feature a dedicated parking facility and expanded marshalling yards to improve event turnaround times.

A team of internationally acclaimed consultants, including Mace and Egis, has been appointed to oversee the first phase of the Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion.

What will be the first international events at DEC?

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC said, “Over the past 45 years, DWTC has hosted more than 6,000 international exhibitions, drawing in 38 million visitors, with half of them coming from overseas. This activity has generated an economic output of Dhs248 billion. With this expansion, Dubai will double the number of exhibition and international events, from 300 to 600 events annually by 2033 and will also triple our annual economic output, from Dh18 billion to Dh54 billion.”

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

After completion, the DEC will become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region. Part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai's vision of becoming a dynamic economic hub, driven by global exhibitions and events. “This expansion will not only help us to grow our industry, but also expand the existing exhibition scene such as Gulf Food, Gitex, Arab health, and also spin-off some of the sub sectors from the main sector to create megashows. “So, for example, Gulf Food started as one show and now we have Gulf Food and Gulf Food manufacturing. Same with Arab Health. Therefore, this will help us to expand our other industries such as technology, real estate, energy, F&B, security,” Julfar added. What happens to DWTC? Meanwhile, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will remain an integral part of Dubai's event landscape, even with new developments underway. Julfar said, “We also have other event types that we host, like concerts, awards, and government summits. So, we will need the old venue, and we will operate it.” DWTC plays a vital role in key events such as university graduations, hosting over 25 ceremonies annually, a number that is set to grow. “We continue to see a lot of demand for graduation ceremonies and award functions,” he adds, emphasising the centre’s continued relevance. Julfar also pointed out that the old venue’s international conference schedule is secured well into the future. "The bidding process for any international conference is anything between two to 10 years, and we have bookings (DWTC) till 2039. This demand will only increase with the introduction of new facilities at DEC cementing Dubai’s position as a premier global venue.” ALSO READ: Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed launches new police projects worth Dh2 billion Look: Sheikh Mohammed approves master plan for Expo City Dubai with capacity for 75,000 people