UAE students win prestigious environmental contest at COP29 in Baku

Three Year 12 students from an Abu Dhabi school brought pride to the UAE by winning a prestigious environmental contest at COP29 in Baku with their innovative waste management solution.

The Cambridge High School in the UAE capital bagged the prestigious Oxford Saïd Burjeel Holdings Climate Change Challenge.

Representing the UAE as Team Plethora, Mehak, Parvi, and Tirushi developed an innovative solution for sludge management, earning them the top prize.

As part of their reward, the trio will join the Future Climate Innovators Summer School 2025 at Oxford University, where they will collaborate with global experts. Reflecting on their achievement, the team shared, “This opportunity is beyond a dream come true—it’s a chance to advance our vision for a sustainable future.”

Their winning creation

The team’s innovative approach involves filtering sludge using a vortex and zeolite media to remove ammonia and metals. Their solution also reduces CO2 emissions by adding potassium carbonate, which transforms into potassium bicarbonate, offering a dual advantage for waste management and environmental well-being.

“Being able to present at COP29 is a privilege, especially as an Indian, a Pakistani, and a Sri Lankan working together in the UAE—a country that embodies tolerance and unity,” said the team. “It feels like destiny brought us together. We’ve been inseparable since grade 6, always passionate about creating change.”

“It’s surreal to represent the UAE at COP29, especially as young girls from diverse backgrounds. This experience is a testament to the UAE’s values—uniting people to create meaningful change, especially during the Year of Sustainability.”

The journey

Initially conceived as a school project, the Plethora Foundation has grown into a student-led organisation dedicated to sustainability and well-being. By organising initiatives such as transforming donated clothes into tote bags, the foundation redefines traditional volunteering with a creative and impactful approach.

“Our slogan, ‘Plethora of People, Plethora of Passion, Plethora of Purpose,’ embodies our mission to bring back the true essence of volunteering. It’s not about checking boxes for resumes; it’s about spreading joy and meeting people.”

From UAE to the World

Earlier this year, Team Plethora showcased their ideas at ADIPEC, gaining valuable insights from industry leaders. “Knowing that established professionals are willing to guide the youth has been empowering. It’s inspired us to dream bigger.”

Their aspirations go far beyond winning competitions. The team envisions implementing their solutions across South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, as well as in Baku.

“This is just the beginning,” they emphasised. “One day, you’ll see Plethora Foundation on every billboard.”

Championing climate action The Oxford Saïd Burjeel Holdings Climate Change Challenge received more than 1,000 applications from 58 countries, highlighting the efforts of young leaders dedicated to combating climate change. Plethora's win emphasises the crucial role of youth-driven innovation in addressing global crises. John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings said, "At Burjeel Holdings, sustainability is deeply embedded in our mission and values. We recognise that addressing climate change is vital to safeguarding the health of both our communities and the planet. This aligns seamlessly with the UAE's vision for sustainability. As a leader in healthcare, we are proud to play an active role in this crucial effort." Looking ahead As Team Plethora gets ready for their summer at Oxford, they are committed to growing their foundation and motivating more young people to take action. Their ultimate goal is to create meaningful change across borders, tackling often-overlooked issues that are overshadowed by larger crises. "This is about more than just winning a competition," they concluded. "It's about building a future where sustainability and well-being go hand in hand. From the UAE to the world, we're just getting started."