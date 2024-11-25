UAE: New park opens in RAK; Fujairah students plant local trees as part of 'Planting Week'

The annual 'Planting Week' in the UAE has been kicked off on Monday with events in the emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the significance of planting in order to preserve and increase green spaces, encourage community involvement in greening the country, and spreading the best sustainable agricultural practices across the country.

In Fujairah, school students planted various local tree species in the UAE Flag yard area in collaboration with the Fujairah Environment Authority. The students were also taught planting and techniques to take care of greenery.

A new park was also inaugurated in Wadi Isfani, Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with the Public Services Department and the Emirates Red Crescent. The event saw the participation of local residents and school students.

"Launched over 40 years ago, 'Planting Week’ raises awareness about the significance of planting, engages people of all ages in agricultural activities, instils agricultural values, and highlights the role of municipalities in this field," said the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in a statement.

This initiative marks the beginning of the ‘Our Green Emirates’ initiative under the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme. It includes national events and competitions to encourage individuals, families, government institutions and the private sector to get planting in cooperation with various stakeholders in the UAE.