Look: World's smallest otters become latest residents in Abu Dhabi

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 5:42 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 7:57 AM

A family of charming Asian short-claw otters have become the newest residents of the National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, which is home to 46,000 creatures spread across its 10 zones.

The world’s smallest otter species will captivate guests with their playful nature and social tendencies. Renowned for their adorable appearance and playful demeanour, they are set to steal hearts and provide a rare glimpse into their world. Always found in groups, these otters thrive on camaraderie and are known for their endearing interactions.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Asian short-claw otters to our visitors. These otters not only captivate audiences with their uniqueness but also serve as ambassadors for rainforest conservation,” Paul Hamilton, general manager of The National Aquarium, said.

These otters are making their highly anticipated debut in Abu Dhabi with a new exhibition named Otters Creek. There will be daily presentations at 2 pm allowing guests to delve deeper into the lives of these remarkable otters. Also, an immersive otter encounter experience is currently in development, offering visitors a unique opportunity to interact with and get up close and personal with otters.

“We hope their presence will inspire guests to appreciate the significance of safeguarding our planet and their incredible biodiversity,” Hamilton added.

The National Aquarium is part of Al Qana, a unique waterfront destination redefining social dining and entertainment in Abu Dhabi.

