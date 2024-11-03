Dubai: Is your high Dewa bill linked to Damas trees? Residents warned of potential damage

The Damas tree, a popular choice for residential gardens in Dubai, is known for its fast growth, vibrant green foliage, and ample shade. It is highly tolerant to salt and drought and thrives in hot climates, making it a favourite among homeowners.

However, people must be aware of the potential problems that Damas (Conocarpus) trees can inflict. According to Dubai Municipality, the roots can infiltrate water and sewage systems, causing damage and deformities that obstruct water flow. While the Damas tree adds beauty to gardens, it's essential to consider its impact on building foundations and infrastructure.

Not just infrastructure damage, the trees can also hurt your utility bills. Their roots can penetrate deep into the ground, causing considerable damage to drains and pipelines, and can lead to a huge spike in water consumption.

Besides the issues mentioned above, the flowers of the Damas tree can adversely affect the aroma and taste of natural honey. The nectar that bees get from Damas trees is often mixed with those from other local flowers according to beekeepers. This negatively affects the quality and taste of the honey produced.

Moreover, they disrupt electrical and communication services, and once the trees grow large, their removal can result in significant maintenance costs.

In 2018, thousands of these trees were uprooted in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. In 2020, the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah banned selling Damas seedlings.