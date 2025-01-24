Abu Dhabi suspends 2 industrial facilities over pollution, violation of environmental laws

Operations in two industrial facilities in Abu Dhabi will be temporarily suspended to protect public health and the environment, the Environment agency - Abu Dhabi said on X on Friday.

The decision also included imposing a financial penalty on one of them due to non-compliance with regulations concerning risks to human health and the environment.

Regular inspection visits and air quality monitoring reports by the authority revealed that the levels of pollutants in the facilities exceeded allowed limits.

The Agency reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing monitoring and inspection to ensure compliance with environmental standards, urging all industrial facilities to adhere to environmental regulations to safeguard public health and preserve nature.

Maintaining and improving air quality is a priority for Abu Dhabi if it is to achieve sustainable development and reduce any negative impacts on humans and the environment.