Abu Dhabi: Little 'inspectors' get lessons in keeping city clean, enhancing UAE's beauty

Stressing the importance of cleanliness, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality held workshop for children as part of its ‘Little Inspector’ initiative. The workshop aimed to educate children about the importance of maintaining the beautiful appearance of the Capital, which is now a vibrant tourism destination too.
Through the workshop, the municipality sought to develop a community culture focused on protecting the city’s appearance, enhancing its beauty, encouraging social responsibility, and addressing issues that may compromise its overall appeal.
It was conducted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), Kaya Clinic, Friends of the Environment Society, and Al Mushrif Mall.
The municipality officials highlighted its role, responsibilities, and tasks in preserving the city’s appearance. They emphasised the importance of minimising violations that negatively impact the city’s landscape and pointed out the role of municipal inspectors in maintaining the overall appearance.
The workshops also provided information on how community members can report any violations they observe.
“Citizens are urged to combat negative behaviours that harm the environment and the visual appeal of public and recreational facilities. These behaviours include improper waste disposal, abandoning vehicles in a way that affects the city’s appearance, and causing damage to any infrastructure or facility,” the municipality noted.
The municipality officials emphasised the significance of promoting social responsibility in preserving Abu Dhabi’s distinctive aesthetic features and encouraged active participation in enhancing the quality of life and the visual environment across all facilities.
Throughout this summer, several initiatives, including festivals, events and activities have been held targeting children and families across the city and suburban areas.
