Abu Dhabi announces grazing ban starting October 16

A grazing ban will take will take effect in Abu Dhabi from October 16, lasting until May 15, 2025, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced on Monday. This ban is aimed at allowing pastures to regenerate and recover their vegetation after the previous grazing season, which began on May 15 and ends on October 15.

During this period, all types of livestock are prohibited from grazing in open wild areas across the emirate. The goal of the ban is to support the natural food chain between wild animals and plant resources, helping to conserve the biodiversity of Abu Dhabi's grazing areas. Additionally, the ban provides an opportunity for experts to conduct field studies on vegetation cover, ensuring its preservation and sustainability.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, executive director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, emphasised that the grazing ban will bring significant environmental benefits, particularly for Abu Dhabi's vegetation cover. The ban, described as a "temporary natural rest period" for trees, shrubs, and wild grasses, will create favourable conditions for different types of plants to grow, regenerate, and recover from the stress of grazing.

