Emmy-nominated journalist Barkha Dutt brings We The Women series to UAE, in association with KT Events and The Week magazine

In a vibrant hub where innovation dances with tradition and diversity fuels progress, get ready for a groundbreaking event that amplifies the voice of change. Over the years, women in the United Arab Emirates have risen to prominence, playing pivotal roles in the nation's social, cultural, and political landscape. In line with the visionary pursuit of empowering one half of society, women are no longer silent observers but influential agents of change. From spearheading the UAE's space programme to championing sustainability and reshaping businesses, their footprint is imprinted on the country's monumental achievements.

Khaleej Times has stood as a steadfast witness and has been a chronicler of this remarkable transformation, heralding the evolving role of women in society and the government's unwavering commitment to nurturing an environment where they can flourish. Today, KT Events is poised to embark on a new chapter in this ongoing narrative by partnering with the prestigious THE WEEK magazine and the renowned Indian journalist Barkha Dutt to present the UAE edition of the We The Women conference.

This groundbreaking event is scheduled to take place at the illustrious The Address Skyview on October 26, promising a day filled with boundless opportunities, inspiration, and dynamic conversations.

We The Women, as its name suggests, is a dynamic and inspirational series dedicated to celebrating the remarkable achievements of women leaders hailing from various spheres of life. From pioneering business leaders to influential policymakers, the UAE edition of We The Women will embark on a deep exploration of the challenges that women leaders regularly encounter as they set out to break the glass ceiling.

The path to the summit is often fraught with obstacles, but for many women, overcoming these challenges is just the beginning. The conference will delve into how these remarkable women are actively contributing to fostering positive change in society. As Nilesh Devadia, Director of Business Development at Khaleej Times, aptly puts it, "The dialogue on gender equality has come a long way in our workplaces and society as a whole. It's high time we celebrate women leaders who not only ascend to the pinnacle but also create nurturing spaces for the growth of young women. The UAE edition of We The Women is our tribute to these trailblazers, a platform to amplify their stories."

At the helm of this transformative event is the illustrious Barkha Dutt, one of the most prominent figures in Indian journalism. Barkha Dutt, an Emmy-nominated journalist and Washington Post columnist, has curated We The Women into a renowned platform for hosting profound, unapologetic discussions on women's issues, establishing it as a leading women-centric conference in India.

In reflecting on the conference's expansion into the UAE, Barkha Dutt remarked, "I am delighted to partner with Khaleej Times and THE WEEK in bringing our flagship festival, of, for and by women, 'We The Women' to the UAE. We are excited about showcasing on our stage achievers from all walks of life, for a day of leadership, festivity, and inspiration." Her words underscore the global relevance of the platform and its capacity to ignite conversations that transcend borders.

Riyad Mathew, director, THE WEEK, expressed, "If not the UAE, where else? More than any other country in the world, the UAE offers a vision for the future. It brings together the right people and creative solutions. With ‘We The Women’ shining light on pioneering women of today from across sectors, the UAE was a natural destination to expand the event. And, for THE WEEK, Khaleej Times was the natural partner in the UAE. My thanks to the UAE for a warm welcome!" His words eloquently emphasise why the UAE was the perfect stage for this event's global expansion.

This exclusive gathering promises a captivating array of discussions. Attendees can expect conversations spanning the journey of breaking the glass ceiling, the invaluable perspectives that women bring to businesses, and the transformative impact of women in UAE's cabinet positions. It's an opportunity to celebrate, participate, and engage in dialogues that truly matter.

As the world evolves, We The Women stands as a testament to the UAE's commitment to empowering women and recognising their invaluable contributions. It's a beacon of inspiration, a platform for transformative discussions, and a celebration of the indomitable spirit of women who continue to shape the nation's destiny. Get ready to be a part of this extraordinary event and witness history in the making on October 26 at The Address Skyview.

