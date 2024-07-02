Left: Ahmed Faisal Ali celebrates with his mother. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 1:49 PM

Ahmed Faisal Ali has been declared the UAE champion of the Arab Reading Challenge.

The Emirati, based in Dubai, was among the 700,000 students who participated in the UAE challenge to qualify for the final round.

Ali now stands the chance to win the Arab Reading Challenge title and receive the Dh500,000 prize.