Emirati racer dies: Sharjah ruler grants Dh1 million for Hamda Taryam's unfinished charity projects

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 7:14 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 7:18 PM

Known for her generosity and talent, Hamda Taryam Matar Taryam, a well-known member of the Emirati and drag racing community passed away on Saturday, January 27. She was only 24 years old.

The youngster who shot to fame on the Netflix show 'The Fastest', had another side to herself. The ambitious sportswoman was also a philanthropist. Her passing has left behind her ongoing charity work and foundation projects.

On Sunday, Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, granted Dh1 million through the Sharjah Charitable Society to complete the Hamda Taryam Matar Taryam projects based in Uganda.

The Ruler also offered his condolences to Hamda's father, Taryam Matar Taryam and the entire Taryam family.

Hamda was a well-known philanthropist in Uganda who initiated various charitable projects through her foundation, the Hamda Foundation for Charitable Investments. In March 2022, at the Emirates Custom Show exhibition, a new project for a vocational institute in Uganda's Maska region was announced, called the Hamda Vocational and Social Institute.

The institute aims to provide free professional training to orphaned students and equip them with skills required for the labour market. All proceeds from the project are directed towards humanitarian and charitable projects sponsored by the foundation.

This institute, a continuation of the 'Taryam School' project for orphans, is part of a group of humanitarian projects previously completed by the foundation. The project for orphans provides free education to 350 male and female students at all levels.

The foundation also completed a non-profit hospital project for the city, which cost over Dh800,000. The hospital began operating on November 11, 2020 and has treated about 300,000 patients free of charge, as well as performed 5 thousand births.

In an interview with Khaleej Times last year, Hamda spoke about the school she built in Uganda. She expressed her joy after seeing children attend the school — many of them who are orphans — and realising she was the only family they had.

Tributes have been pouring in for the youngster from all over social media, who is being remembered for her work as a humanitarian.

