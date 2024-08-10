Emirati field hospital in Gaza conducts medical consultations via 'Starlink'

Photo: WAM File

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 6:11 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 6:12 PM

Leveraging Starlink technology, provided by the UAE seven months ago, the medical team at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza conducted remote consultations on several complex cases. This advanced connectivity enables collaboration with global medical experts, enhancing patient care.

The Emirati medical staff successfully provided treatment to numerous patients, especially children, conducting 20 consultative sessions with leading specialists globally to discuss 50 cases and come up with the most suitable medical treatment plans.

Additionally, some cases were referred to the best medical centres in the UAE for further treatment.

The Starlink service facilitates the exchange of scientific expertise with doctors from various countries, offering medical consultations that help save patients' lives through real-time video communication. This ensures the highest level of medical care for Palestinian patients and the injured as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support the severely impacted healthcare sector in Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates strives to provide all possible medical assistance and modern technologies to Palestinians in Gaza to address the catastrophic healthcare situation in the region and prevent its collapse following the shutdown of several hospitals and healthcare institutions due to the challenging circumstances.