Emirati couple injured in mass shooting gets visit from RTA officials

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 9:18 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM

An Emirati couple who were injured in the deadly Prague mass shooting on Thursday, December 21, were visited by a delegation from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

The couple both work in government positions in the UAE. The husband, Ahmed Ebrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, is the director-general of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality, and the wife, Rowdah Al Mehrizi, is the director of marketing and corporate communication at RTA in Dubai.

Taking to X, RTA shared a photo of the visit on Monday, as the delegation checked on the couple's health, as well as the well-being of their two daughters, Maryam and Latifa. They expressed their wishes for a swift recovery for the couple and wished for their safe and prompt return to UAE.

The couple are currently undergoing treatment at Czech hospital following the injuries sustained in the shooting.

The RTA delegation comprised of Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Chairperson of RTA’s Women Committee, Athari Muayed, Director of Human Resources and Development, and Alia Falaknaz, Manager, Advertising and Promotions, Marketing and Corporate Communication Department.

The group delivered well-wishes from Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, along with the executive directors and all employees of RTA.

Earlier this week, UAE leaders checked on the officials' health and wished them a speedy recovery.

A heavily armed 24-year-old student killed 14 people and then himself at the Faculty of Arts on Thursday. The shooting in Prague's UNESCO-listed historic centre was the deadliest since the Czech Republic emerged as an independent state in 1993.

Sympathy poured in from across the world with Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, Britain's King Charles and many others sending their condolences. The UAE also strongly condemned the shooting at Charles University.

The Czech Republic is the world's 12th-safest country, according to the 2023 Global Peace Index, and mass gun violence is rare.

Inputs from AFP

