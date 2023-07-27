Emirati businessman known for charity work passes away in London

A three-day mourning period is being observed across the country
An Emirati businessman, who was known for his charity works, passed away on Thursday at the age of 86 in London after battling a severe illness, Arabic media reported.
Saif Rashid Hamarain, who was fondly called ‘Abu Rashid’, sponsored numerous charitable projects, including the construction of mosques in the UAE and abroad. He provided housing for the needy and underprivileged, and shouldered medical expenses of indigent patients. He also generously funded the education of students from low-income families and facilitated medical treatments for those requiring care overseas.
Abu Rashid began his journey as a self-made businessman at a young age in Ras Al Khaimah. The business ventures he built brought him to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia before he returned to the UAE during the country's formation, where he made significant contributions to trade and investments in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.
Family and friends said they would not only remember Abu Saif for his business acumen, but also for his remarkable philanthropic endeavours.
ALSO READ:
A three-day mourning period is being observed across the country
The FAST5 game offers participants the 'fastest route' to winning with a single Dh25 ticket
The former representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is remembered as someone 'who used to influence with his humility and smile'
Among those who have expressed their sympathies are Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik
A team of volunteers organised the 10-day trip, which involved a 5-day stay in Makkah, a 3-day stay in Madina and a sightseeing tour
The tragic accident happened during a training mission at the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait
Condolences will be received at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi at certain hours today until Saturday
Rupee should see 'a healthy opening' after which it can be reasonably expected to not do much, says expert