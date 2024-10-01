Emirates deploys retrofitted Boeing 777 to first GCC destination

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 2:00 PM

Emirates has started deploying its newly retrofitted Boeing 777 to Riyadh, its first GCC destination, on Tuesday, October 1.

Starting October 1, the newly refurbished aircraft will operate on daily flights, which leaves Dubai at 07.10am, with a scheduled arrival in Riyadh at 08.05am. As for the return flight, the aircraft will leave Saudi Arabia's capital at 09.40am daily and will reach Dubai at 12.35pm.

Emirates currently operates 72 weekly flights to all four gateways in Saudi Arabia, including 3 daily flights to Riyadh, on a mixed fleet of B777s and A380s.

With an expanded list of cities served by both the refurbished Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft, the airline also plans to serve 28 cities with Premium Economy by the end of this year.

So far, 25 aircraft have been retrofitted, with 17 more aircraft to undergo a facelift by December 2024.

Passengers can book their tickets through the airline's website emirates.com, Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

New features

The four-class Emirates Boeing 777 offers 24 Premium Economy seats. The seats are arranged in a 2-4-2 layout with 6-way adjustable headrests for added comfort and space.

Premium Economy seats

Emirates aircraft fitted with Premium Economy will reach 48 by the end of this year, and will serve 27 destinations including Dubai, using Emirates’ fleet of B777s, A380s, and A350s.

The refreshed Economy Class cabin has 256 ergonomic seats with leather headrests that can be adjusted vertically.