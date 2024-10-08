Emirates cancels flights to and from Iran, Iraq until October 16

Emirates has cancelled its flights to and from Iran and Iraq until October 16, 2024, amid rising regional tensions.

Flights to Iraq's Baghdad and Basra cities and Iran's Tehran will be suspended during this period, the airline said.

Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq and Iran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin up to and including 16 October.

Previously, flights to and from Iran were cancelled until October 8.

On the other hand, Emirates' flights to and from Lebanon remain cancelled up to and including 15 October.