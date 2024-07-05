Watch: Fire engulfs warehouse in Umm Al Quwain

Recently, police in Abu Dhabi also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023
A massive blaze erupted in a warehouse in Umm Al Quwain on Friday — and as on 12.30pm, authorities were still fighting the fire.
In a video shared by the emirate's official media office, thick black smoke is seen billowing from the area in an industrial zone.
Firefighters from the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence team are also seen at the site, working to put the blaze under control.
Here's the video:
The warehouse was completely gutted, with all its roofs caving in. Trees in the area were also torched.
Details on how the blaze started and what materials are stored in the area are yet to be available.
