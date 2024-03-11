Watch: Dubai Police rescue family trapped in submerged car

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 5:38 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 5:41 PM

You've seen them in everything from patrol cars to horses to helicopters. Over the weekend, they were on an inflatable boat.

In an exemplary display of preparedness, the Dubai Police's emergency response team rescued a family trapped in a vehicle submerged in water under a bridge on the Dubai-Al Ain Road. The road under the bridge was flooded following the heavy torrential rains that swept across the UAE this weekend.

In a footage released on Monday by the authorities on X, a rescue team could be seen at work with an inflatable boat, pulling out people to safety from the heavily flooded area. The team also towed out the submerged car.

Watch the video below:

As several areas across the UAE was inundated following heavy rains, there were warnings for the residents to remain indoors and keep away from water-logged areas.

Dubai authorities deployed a total of 2,300 personnel from across various entities, including Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and Nakheel, to respond to emergencies.

On Saturday, taking to his Instagram stories, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan had posted a video thanking police officials, traffic safety personnel, officials at RTA and workers who were helping pump out water from flooded streets.

