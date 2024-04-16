Video: Rain water floods Onpassive Dubai Metro station, disrupts services

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM

The Onpassive Metro station in Dubai experienced flooding following heavy rains in the early hours of Tuesday. Water from outside the station rushed in, causing significant disruptions to services.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a statement to inform Dubai Metro users about the service interruption at the Onpassive Metro station along the Red Line. The RTA arranged alternative bus services for commuters to operate between the impacted stations.

Several videos posted online show commuters wading through ankle-deep water inside the station. Many passengers removed their shoes and rolled up their trousers to navigate the water and exit the station.

Some commuters were confused and uncertain about the situation and how to exit to the ground level after disembarking from the metro at the station, given the unexpected flooding situation.

Watch below how commuters exit the metro station:

