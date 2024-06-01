E-Paper

Video: Massive fire breaks out in Sharjah spare parts warehouse

Firefighters have now brought the blaze under control

Photo: Screengrab/KT reader
Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 7:04 PM

Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 7:19 PM

A massive fire broke out in one of the industrial areas of Sharjah on Saturday, according to authorities.

The fire broke out in a used car spare parts warehouse in industrial area 6. It was first reported around 3.05pm, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said.


Thick smoke from the site of the blaze could be seen billowing for hours over nearby highways.

Check out the video shared by a KT reader below:


Firefighters from the Sharjah Civil Defence managed to control the blaze before it could spread to nearby warehouses.

No injuries were reported and cooling operations are currently underway.

More to follow...

