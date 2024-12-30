Al Barsha building fire: Residents evacuated, street near Mall of the Emirates closed

Photo: Dubai Civil Defence

A fire that broke out in a building near Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates on Sunday night was swiftly put out with no reported casualties.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Dubai Civil Defence stated that the incident was reported at 10.33pm. Immediately, Al Barsha Fire Station was dispatched as the first responder and the relevant authority.

Firefighters arrived at the scene five minutes later, at 10.38pm, and found that the incident occurred at the front facade of the building, which has eight floors. By 11.05pm, the blaze was brought under control, with no casualties reported. The fire entered the cooling phase at 11.48pm. The Civil Defence has not disclosed the cause of the fire.

Videos posted on social media show the building in Al Barsha engulfed in fire.

When Khaleej Times visited the site on Monday, the facade of the building was covered in black soot. Retail shops located on the ground floor remained closed.

In response to the incident, authorities have cordoned off the street in front of the building to ensure public safety and facilitate emergency operations.

Only one lane remains open to allow for the passage of vehicles.

Photo: KT reader According to an eyewitness, the building was evacuated once authorities reached the site, after which the firefighting operations began. Videos posted on Instagram show emergency personnel at the site, battling the blaze.