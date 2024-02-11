Unstable weather in UAE: Private sector firms told to allow employees to work from home

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 11:21 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 12:27 PM

Private sector companies across the UAE have been urged to allow employees to 'work from home' on Monday, February 12, due to unstable weather conditions. The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation told companies to apply flexible working patterns as the weather department issued alerts indicating hazardous conditions.

"Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements," the Ministry said in a statement. "Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations."

The UAE Cabinet announced Monday, February 12, a remote working day for all federal government employees, with the exception of positions requiring a physical presence at the workplace.

Government employees in Dubai have been allowed to work remotely on Monday, February 12. The decision includes employees in all government agencies in the emirate of Dubai, with the exception of jobs that require attendance at the workplace.

UAE residents have been warned of inclement weather conditions as six of the seven emirates experienced moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder on Sunday. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded rains in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ministry of Interior said that the country is witnessing rain and winds of varying intensity, accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail. The unstable conditions have reduced horizontal visibility on the roads.

Schools urged to go remote

Private schools, nurseries, and universities have been advised by the KHDA to offer distance learning options to students on Monday, February 12.

Amid unstable weather conditions, the authority has advised institutions to consider flexible learning options, keeping in mind the needs of parents, staff and students.

Government schools on the other hand have been ordered to conduct mandatory distance learning for students on Monday, taking into account the turbulent weather conditions.

