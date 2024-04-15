Unstable weather in UAE: Private sector companies asked to apply safety measures

KT Photo

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 3:32 PM

Due to unprecedented weather conditions forecasted for the UAE from April 15 to 17, private sector companies in areas most impacted by the fluctuating weather have been asked to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) urged employers to ensure workers’ health and safety during their commute to and from these sites and meet occupational health and safety requirements.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The ministry issued a circular that stated: “In light of the exceptional weather conditions forecasted for the UAE, and in coordination with relevant authorities across the country, we advise private sector companies to take all necessary precautions and make sure that occupational health and safety requirements are met to ensure the safety of their workers during the expected period of weather fluctuations."

It added, "Companies are required to comply with the directives issued by the relevant local authorities in each emirate regarding exceptional weather conditions and their impact on business operations."

Online classes

The local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate.

The precautionary measures for Tuesday (April 16) and Wednesday (April 17) aim to prioritise the safety of students and administrative and teaching staff.

Some Dubai schools are proactively preparing for the possibility of transitioning to online classes and have instructed teachers to be ready with study materials in case they need to move to distance learning.

Unstable weather conditions

The UAE is bracing for stormy weather conditions expected to intensify from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay vigilant as instability looms.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an advisory highlighting significant fluctuations in weather conditions across the country. Heavy rains, intensified by lightning and thunder, poses a risk of flooding in various regions. Additionally, strong winds are forecasted, likely to reduce horizontal visibility.

Starting Monday afternoon, convective cloud to form over coastal and inland regions, leading to rainfall, occasional lightning, and thunder.

From Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon, unstable weather conditions will develop in Western areas, gradually moving towards Abu Dhabi, Northern, and Eastern regions. Residents can expect an increase in convective clouds, resulting in rainfall of varying intensities, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a chance of hail in some areas.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, another wave of unsettled weather will sweep from Western areas, affecting scattered regions across the country. Anticipate increased convective cloud activity, leading to rainfall of different intensities, along with lightning, thunder, and a potential for hail in localised areas.

ALSO READ: