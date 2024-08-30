E-Paper

UAE police airlift hiker who suffered medical emergency at 3,700ft

After a 40-minute search-and-rescue operation, the citizen was found in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:43 PM

Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM

An Emirati hiker was rescued and airlifted to safety after suffering a health crisis while in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah.

A helicopter was dispatched as soon as the Ras Al Khaimah Police's Air Wing Department received a call about the medical emergency at an altitude of 3,700ft, Maj Mohammed Abdullah Al Awadhi, head of the department, said on Friday.


After a 40-minute search-and-rescue operation, the Emirati was found and transported to the hospital.

Authorities urge residents and tourists to take necessary precautions, especially when venturing into mountainous areas, and to ensure they are well-prepared with sufficient food and water supplies to avoid similar situations.

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

