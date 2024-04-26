UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Sharjah; residents report thick smoke billowing from site

Eyewitnesses are reporting that the fire seems to be located in the industrial area

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 3:36 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 4:05 PM

A massive fire reportedly broke out in one of the industrial areas of Sharjah on Friday, according to residents and eyewitnesses.

"I was working out at the gym when I saw a lots of smoke in the sky from the window. I rushed out to see what was happening. It looks like it's coming from Sharjah since we live near the Dubai-Sharjah border," KT reader Tasmiyah Anwer said.


George M, another resident driving from Sharjah to Dubai around 2.30pm, noted that the thick smoke seemed to be coming from the industrial area and could be seen from a distance away.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Photo: KT reader
Photo: KT reader

Another resident, Afsha Noori, who lives in Abu Hail could see the smoke from her apartment's window. "I live close to Mamzar Beach and at around 2.30pm I saw smoke outside. It was coming from the direction of Mamzar area and Sharjah."

More to follow...

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE