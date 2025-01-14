UAE: Firefighting motorbike puts out 'basement fire' in 30 seconds during Intersec demo

KT photos: Waad Barakat

The UAE has one of the best emergency services in the world with its ability to tackle any situation in quick time. And in yet another display of efficiency, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority's Sahm first responder motorcycle tackled a basement fire in under 30 seconds. The authority told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of Intersec 2025 that the upgraded Sahm maneuvered its way to a basement fire recently in Abu Dhabi where larger vehicles can’t reach.

Lieutenant Fire Officer Jamal Al Rafi emphasised the motorcycle's crucial role in emergency situations, stating, "The primary mission of the Sahm motorcycle is to reach the incident site as swiftly as possible, especially in challenging environments like narrow spaces."

The Sahm motorcycle, a significant upgrade from its predecessors, boasts a lightweight design that enhances maneuverability. Al Rafi explained, "One of the most notable changes in the second version was the reduction of the flint size, which was modified to better suit the needs of first responders." He noted that the latest model is superior in weight and agility, making it ideal for tackling urgent situations, such as fires in confined areas.

The officer elaborated that while the motorcycle may not always put out fires, it plays a vital role in organising traffic and assisting individuals at the scene until additional support arrives. "Our trained operators, who are part of the civil defence, ensure that help is on hand quickly and effectively."

Lieutenant Fire Officer Jamal Al Rafi.

The Sahm motorcycle features a compact design with a length of 2.27 metres, a width of 1 metre, and a height of 1.45 metres, weighing in at 300kg. It is equipped with essential firefighting and rescue tools, including a Compressed Air Foam Extinguisher (CAFS) that has two tanks, each with a capacity of 13 litres, providing a total of 26 litres for firefighting operations. Additionally, it contains a compressed air cylinder that operates at 300 bar, along with two fire hoses, each measuring 15 metres, bringing the total weight of the equipment to 42kg.

In terms of performance, the extinguisher can operate under different pressures. At high pressure, it has a rapid operating time of 52 seconds and a discharge range of 19 metres.

This sleek vehicle was recently showcased at Intersec 2025, which runs from January 14 to January 16. The event highlights the latest technologies and solutions across five key sectors: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.