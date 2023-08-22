UAE: Fire rips through popular shopping centre

The mosque has the capacity to accommodate 800 worshippers, offering both indoor and outdoor prayer areas
A fire ripped through a popular department store in Ajman on Tuesday. Videos and photos posted on social media — including one on the store’s official social media platforms — show City Felash engulfed in flames.
The department store opposite China Mall in Al Jurf posted a photo of the blaze as seen from a distance. No casualties were reported in the incident, but the store itself was gutted in the blaze.
Videos posted on TikTok show authorities battling the blaze. Arabic media reports said the fire was put out at dawn on Tuesday.
The store calls itself an Emirati project and sells everything from home décor to kitchen accessories and jewellery. It is popular among shoppers, with many praising its affordable prices.
