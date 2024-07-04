UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi building, rescue teams on spot

Photo for illustrative purpose only

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 10:13 PM

A fire broke out in a building in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening, according to the Abu Dhabi Police.

The incident took place on Hamdan Street in the emirate's Tourist Club area.

Taking to social platforms, the authority announced that it is currently dealing with the blaze along with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents have been urged to obtain information from official sources.

More to follow